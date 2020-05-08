MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: What startups bring to the party

There are reasons that companies may want to consider working with startup technology companies.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Blogs

Editor’s note: This is the first blog in a new series I’ll post every Friday, taking a look at supply chain startups bringing new technologies to the industry, the VC’s that are funding them and other related topics and news. I hope you enjoy them, and if you have ideas for future blog topics, please email me at [email protected].

Recent years have seen an explosion of supply chain technologies, ranging from robotics to artificial intelligence to the Internet of Things to predictive analytics. Looking at that landscape, companies are asking the make or buy question often asked in supply chain management: Do we commit our own time and money to develop a solution? Or do we work with one of the startups in a field of interest? The question is relevant not just to manufacturers and distributors, but also to supply chain solution providers. Take robotics, for example: The leaders aren’t the name-brand materials handling automation companies but the robotics startups the automation companies are partnering with.

For the purposes of this first Supply Chain Startup blog, I had two fundamental questions: Why is venture capital interested in the supply chain, and what do startups bring to the party?

One answer to the first question is that for venture funds looking to put cash to work, “the venture markets are incredibly competitive,” says Julian Counihan, the founder of Schematic Ventures, a $20 million venture capital firm that specializes in first round, or pre-seed, investments (up to $2.0 million) in supply chain technology. “And, relatively speaking, supply chain is underfunded versus other categories.”

That presents an opportunity, notes Counihan, who adds that the space was a natural for him: In the 1980’s, his family founded Fortna, the consulting firm that was itself acquired by the investment firm Thomas H. Lee Partners in 2019. Counihan worked at Fortna in the early 2000s as a software developer. He launched Schematic in 2017 because he understands the space and saw opportunity for a new venture fund focused on supply chain. “There is this unending march to e-commerce, even in a downturn, and e-commerce fulfillment needs technology,” he says.

Santosh Sankar, one of the four partners in Dynamo, a seed stage firm that focuses on “supply chain and mobility” from Chattanooga, was attracted to the space because of the changes in behavior brought about by e-commerce. “If we’re going to be smart investors and good fiduciaries to our limited partners, we’d be remiss in not looking at robotics, automation and areas like last mile delivery,” says Sankar. “And, if I’m investing in real problems, then part of that is identifying the areas where there are mismatches between demand and the availability of labor.” Where’s the mismatch? “Last year e-commerce labor was the fastest-growing wage area but you couldn’t get workers,” he says. 

Brian Laung Aoaeh, a general partner and co-founder of REFASHIOND Ventures and the co-founder of The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation and The New York Supply Chain Meetup, began investing in trucking and shipping technology startups when he realized that the problems confronting those industries are difficult and underserved by technology. “You have to rethink an entire process from the standpoint of how the mechanical and digital processes interact,” he says. “Technology can make a difference.” 

The answer to what startups bring to the table that you might not find at established companies starts with talent, but talent with several nuances.

Talent: With all due respect to my friends at the large automation companies, startups attract the best and the brightest from Silicon Valley and companies like Google and Amazon. “The smartest people in robotics and AI are bringing these solutions to market,” says Schematic’s Counihan, “You’re seeing better tech as a result.”

Geography: There’s a reason that startups often cluster in communities, much like distribution centers are found in logistics hubs: Peers and support. “There’s a limited number of people in the world who can work through problems this complicated,” notes Jason Murray, a former Amazon executive turned startup founder of Shipium. “It’s hard to hire those individuals and get them to move to the Midwest because they’re not going to have peers or a career plan.” Too often, Murray adds, large companies hire machine learning or AI scientists and lose them because they’re not valued for their skill sets. As such, startup talent congregates in communities where there are like-minded peers and career advancement opportunities.

A laser focus: Startup talent is often attracted to the kind of very difficult problems identified by Aoaeh that large companies shy away from. “When it comes to talent, there’s domain expertise and there’s raw technical horsepower,” notes A.K. Schultz, who has experience on both sides of the table. Prior to founding SVT Robotics, Schultz was an executive at Swisslog. “A startup has less domain expertise than an established solution provider, but they make up for it by getting these very bright folks who are committed to a moonshot. They see these very difficult problems as worthy endeavors to apply their talents.”

In next week’s blog, I’ll look at what it takes to work with a startup, especially in a large corporate setting.


Article Topics

Blogs
NextGen Technology
Startups
Supply Chain Startup
Venture Capital
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources