Supply Chain Transformation: Transform Customer Satisfaction and Profitability

Many of the roadblocks to an effective, forward-looking supply chain are being eliminated using intuitive data analysis, comprehensive financial management and optimized inventory usage provided by cloud-based SCM systems.

Oracle in the News

Supply Chain Transformation: Transform Customer Satisfaction and Profitability
project44 and Oracle Transportation Management partner up for multimodal integration
The Role Cloud ERP Technology Plays in Supply Chain Automation
What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
New logistics software upgrades from Oracle released last week
More Oracle News
By ·

The world is more connected than ever before. The result? Customers now demand outstanding, personalized service—on a global scale. This burden weighs heaviest on companies’ supply chains.

Learn how to evaluate the effectiveness of your current systems and processes while identifying the business impacts of improving the management of your supply chain.

Download this report to learn how to evaluate the effectiveness of your current systems and processes while identifying the business impacts you would achieve through improved supply chain management.

Read this report to understand:

  • The business impact of an integrated supply chain.
  • Recommendations to evaluate your current supply chain process.
  • Technology’s impact on supply chain management.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Oracle · Supply Chain Management · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
WES Evolves to Meet E-commerce Demands
Material Handling Automation Driving Wider Adoption of WES, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES) Evolve to Meet E-commerce Demands
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links