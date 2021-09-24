MMH    Topics 

Survey finds young professionals seek to make a difference via supply chain careers

CSCMP report, produced by Korn Ferry and presented by Penske Logistics, finds close to 60% of respondents pursue supply chain career due to its beneficial societal impact

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn new levels of attention to logistics and the supply chain and its importance to society in delivering essential goods and services. A new report shows that younger supply chain professionals see the increasing impact their careers are making.

The 2021 Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Young Professionals in Supply Chain Report is produced by Korn Ferry and presented by Penske Logistics. It examines the sentiment of supply chain professionals aged 30 and younger. This year’s study finds that 58% of young professionals surveyed stated they pursued a supply chain career due to its beneficial societal impact. Just 13% responded in this fashion in 2019 and the number was further reduced (10%) in 2017.

Among the publication’s key findings:

  • Among all respondents, 99% agreed being part of the supply chain is a quality career choice with 95% expressing excitement for their development track and training opportunities.
  • Top reasons why these young professionals are remaining with their current employers: Development opportunities; and work environment culture/co-workers were both cited in 60% of answers. Also placing over the 50% mark was the category of salary and benefits.
  • Approximately 88% of supply chain professionals identified their jobs as good, 80% felt it was better than most, and 77% deemed their work as enjoyable. 
  • How did respondents become interested in a supply chain career? The top reasons: The impact that it can have in business; the variety of opportunities; and the fast pace and challenges of keeping supply chains running on time.
  • The ideal supply chain career for a young logistics practitioner involves an employer offering competitive pay, career advancement opportunities, an opportunity to be involved in strategy, work-life balance, and a strong, collaborative team environment. 
  • Approximately 44% of the respondents indicated a willingness to relocate to advance their careers.
  • What are the main reasons why respondents might choose a different employer? The report noted that development opportunities was the top answer; followed by salary-benefits increases; finishing school or having graduated; and wanting more interesting type of work. 

The report offered insight into how the next generation of logistics leaders are searching for employment. The top answers were via social media; online job boards; directly on a company’s website; and via word-of-mouth through their professional peer networks.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit www.CSCMP.org.

Produced by Korn Ferry and presented by Penske Logistics, the report includes survey responses from participants who were 30-years-old and younger about their supply chain careers. The respondents’ primary employers included manufacturing, third-party logistics providers and consulting firms. The report was presented at an in-person session at this year’s CSCMP EDGE conference in Atlanta.

“We are very pleased to produce a report that reflects the needs and aspirations of our talented young professionals at CSCMP,” stated Nichole Mumford, CSCMP vice president of marketing, engagement and education. “We are proud to support the next generation of logistics leaders.”

“These future leaders are looking to develop within the fast-paced and challenging environment that makes up the complex supply chain industry,” said Korn Ferry Senior Client Partner Melissa Hadhazy. “Now more than ever it’s critical to nurture future supply chain leaders and equip them with skills that can meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.” 

“As a leading employer, these results are very encouraging as we seek to recruit, hire and develop a diverse group of future supply chain leaders,” stated Karyn Troxell, vice president of human resources at Penske Logistics. “The pandemic has clearly elevated society’s attention to careers in the supply chain and it has also resonated with a purpose-driven generation of young professionals working in our industry. We’ve been impressed with the CSCMP Young Professionals group and their dedication to advancing the profession.”

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on the supply chain management.
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world.


Article Topics

News
Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
Education
Supply Chain Talent
   All topics

