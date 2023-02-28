MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Survey: ProMat 2023 attendees have big spending plans

Attendees are looking for more automation, robotics and tech solutions to move their supply chains into the future

By

With ProMat 2023 one month away, attendee registrations are tracking above the last in-person ProMat event. Looking at attendees that have registered to date, they are high in quality from a buying authority perspective and represent a large number of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers and consumer goods firms that are bringing their teams to the show.

When attendees register, they are asked to answer a variety of demographic questions indicating their industry, product interest, buying authority and spending plans. Below are some highlights from current ProMat 2023 attendee demographics.

  • 85% have buying power
  • 80% are coming to see new products and innovations
  • 65% are coming to network and learn
  • 38% plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months
  • 49% are corporate or senior management
  • 34% are middle management or IT/Engineering
  • 66% are looking for solutions for distribution centers or warehouses supporting manufacturing
  • 25% are looking for solutions for manufacturing facilities

When it comes to the solutions, ProMat 2023 attendees are looking for a wide range of equipment and technologies for their operations. However, there is a heightened interest in automation, robotics, autonomous vehicles and emerging technologies. The top product interest categories for attendees currently are:

  • Automation and Robotics including AGVS and AS/RS
  • Autonomous Vehicles including Mobile Robots, Fork Trucks and Drones
  • Software and Data Analytics, including AI and Machine Learning
  • Conveyor & Sortation Equipment
  • Automatic Identification & Data Collection/Radio Frequency Identification
  • Fork Trucks and Lifting Equipment
  • Order Picking, Fulfillment and Manifest Solutions
  • Sustainability and Alternative Energy Solutions including Batteries
  • Loading Dock Equipment
  • Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment
  • Ergonomic and Safety Equipment
  • Packaging and Parcel Shipping Solutions

These statistics are an early indication of high interest attendees have in gaining new information to inform investments in the manufacturing and supply chain equipment and systems that will be showcased at ProMat.

ProMat will be held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place and will be the most important week in 2023 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry. The event will feature over 1,000 exhibits, 150 educational seminars and 4 keynotes.

For more information and to register for free admission to attend ProMat, visit promatshow.com.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
Finding the Right Automation Partner
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources