Survey: ProMat 2023 attendees have big spending plans

With ProMat 2023 one month away, attendee registrations are tracking above the last in-person ProMat event. Looking at attendees that have registered to date, they are high in quality from a buying authority perspective and represent a large number of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers and consumer goods firms that are bringing their teams to the show.

When attendees register, they are asked to answer a variety of demographic questions indicating their industry, product interest, buying authority and spending plans. Below are some highlights from current ProMat 2023 attendee demographics.

85% have buying power

80% are coming to see new products and innovations

65% are coming to network and learn

38% plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months

49% are corporate or senior management

34% are middle management or IT/Engineering

66% are looking for solutions for distribution centers or warehouses supporting manufacturing

25% are looking for solutions for manufacturing facilities

When it comes to the solutions, ProMat 2023 attendees are looking for a wide range of equipment and technologies for their operations. However, there is a heightened interest in automation, robotics, autonomous vehicles and emerging technologies. The top product interest categories for attendees currently are:

Automation and Robotics including AGVS and AS/RS



Autonomous Vehicles including Mobile Robots, Fork Trucks and Drones

Software and Data Analytics, including AI and Machine Learning

Conveyor & Sortation Equipment

Automatic Identification & Data Collection/Radio Frequency Identification

Fork Trucks and Lifting Equipment

Order Picking, Fulfillment and Manifest Solutions

Sustainability and Alternative Energy Solutions including Batteries

Loading Dock Equipment

Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment

Ergonomic and Safety Equipment

Packaging and Parcel Shipping Solutions

These statistics are an early indication of high interest attendees have in gaining new information to inform investments in the manufacturing and supply chain equipment and systems that will be showcased at ProMat.

ProMat will be held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place and will be the most important week in 2023 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry. The event will feature over 1,000 exhibits, 150 educational seminars and 4 keynotes.

For more information and to register for free admission to attend ProMat, visit promatshow.com.



