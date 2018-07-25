Sustainable Green Printing Partnership releases the SGP Impact Tracker

Streamlines the certification process for sustainable printing facilities.

By ·

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), the leading authority in sustainable printing certifications for print manufacturers, announced the release of the SGP Impact Tracker. In an effort to streamline the certification process for sustainable printing facilities, SGP has partnered with Sustainability Dashboard Tools, LLC to create this new tool. The Impact Tracker gives printers a single, secure web platform to manage their certification from start to finish and help ensure continued progress as they seek to further reduce waste and improve efficiency.

SGP Impact Tracker allows facilities to:

—Monitor sustainability metrics to benchmark sustainability successes and operational improvements internally and against other printers in the SGP community
—Grow business by incorporating powerful sustainability statistics into marketing efforts that attract a growing base of customers who demand sustainable printing solutions
—Access all sustainability data in one convenient location, making it easier to manage re-certification as well as apply for tax breaks, government subsidies, and other special benefits for sustainable businesses

The SGP Impact Tracker, now a requirement for certification, was officially launched in June 2018. More than 20 facilities are already using the tool. “The SGP Impact Tracker helps us navigate our facility’s operations. It provides a clear path to improve on our sustainability footprint and maintain our sustainability certification,” said Paul Glynn of Designtex, a SGP certified facility since 2009. “With the Impact Tracker, printers can upload all sustainability metrics, such as emissions, waste and carbon footprint, to a single location. The Tracker provides real-time graphics to illustrate their status.”

As all SGP certified printers ramp up the use, the Tracker will become an increasingly robust tool for setting and managing sustainability goals, monitoring certification and promoting the metrics that matter to print buyers. Printers will be able to use the platform to compare their accomplishments to those of their peers and drive continued improvements within the sustainable printing community.

“Through close collaboration, Sustainability Dashboard Tools, LLC and SGP built a dynamic and customized web application specifically for SGP certified facility to make the certification process more efficient,” said Katrina Saucier, Program Manager, Sustainability Dashboard Tools, LLC. “The SGP Impact Tracker provides members instant feedback on their certification status and progress, while simultaneously transforming the data into actionable results to further drive improvements, reduce negative environmental impacts and save money.”

