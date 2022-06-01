MMH    Topics 

SVT Robotics and Locus Robotics partner to accelerate AMR integration and deployment

SVT Robotics partnered with Locus Robotics to launch a pre-built integration connection between SVT's SOFTBOT platform and Locus's AMR solution.

SVT Robotics and Locus Robotics have simplified AMR deployment for Kenco.
SVT Robotics and Locus Robotics have simplified AMR deployment for Kenco.

SVT Robotics, whose software accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, and Locus Robotics, an industry leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse fulfillment, have joined forces to accelerate the integration of Locus’ multi-bot AMR fulfillment solution in fulfillment warehouses, the companies announced today.

SVT Robotics partnered with Locus Robotics to develop and launch a pre-built integration connection between SVT’s SOFTBOT Platform and Locus to shorten integration time and complexity.

“Locus customers can now rapidly integrate and deploy Locus Robotics solutions without lengthy custom code development,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. “The connectivity from the SOFTBOT Platform to LocusBots technology enables warehouses to fully integrate Locus AMRs in just a matter of days to begin optimizing their productivity and efficiency much more quickly.”

“Fast and seamless WMS integration is a key element in Locus’s ability to deploy quickly and flexibly in both existing and greenfield warehouses,” added Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “SVT’s expertise in integrating the Locus solution with all WMS platforms will help us deliver even faster ROI for our customers and drive the digital transformation of today’s fulfillment warehouse.”

“Kenco’s collaboration with SVT and Locus Robotics has made deploying autonomous mobile robots seamless, significantly easier, and faster,” said Kristi Montgomery, Vice President, Innovation, Research & Development, Kenco. “As we add robotics to additional sites, being able to be up and running in weeks vs. months is a critical growth factor to enable delivery of high productivity for all of our customers.”

Locus Robotics’ AMR fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to meet steadily increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. LocusBots work collaboratively with workers, doubling or tripling productivity of both outbound (picking) fulfillment and inbound (putaway/replenishment) while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs, according to Locus.

Both companies will have booths at Automate 2022, running in Detroit from June 6th – 9th. At booth 632, SVT Robotics will host live demos of end-to-end integrations in just 15 minutes, while at booth 4932, Locus will feature live order picking and putaway demos.


