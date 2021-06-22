MMH    Topics 

SVT Robotics’ platform accelerates integration of RightHand Robotics’ piece picking solution

Prebuilt connector collaboratively developed by the vendors further accelerates deployment of robotic piece picking solution

By

SVT Robotics, whose software accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, today announced a new SOFTBOT Platform connector for RightHand Robotics, a leader in autonomous robotic picking solutions.

SVT Robotics worked with RightHand Robotics to develop the pre-built connector between SVT’s SOFTBOT Platform and the RightPick 3 item-handling robot system, the company’s newest generation of the RightPick product suite, which is designed to be integrator-friendly.

“By connecting to the pre-built standard integrations of our SOFTBOT Platform, RightHand Robotics customers who adopt the RightPick 3 system can now deploy without the need for custom integration code,” said T.J. Fanning, VP of sales for SVT. “Integrators offering flexible, automated piece-picking will be able to connect and integrate this robust solution faster than ever before.”

“Automation, especially robotic picking, is an essential solution to the supply chain and labor challenges warehouses are facing today. Our integrator-friendly solution makes deployment into the customer’s facility as seamless as possible,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder and CSO for RightHand Robotics. “The SOFTBOT Platform connector, which leverages our standard API, RightPick-MCP, further streamlines the process for rapid implementation of item-handling robots and will accelerate market adoption.”

The RightPick 3 system can rapidly pick and place thousands of SKUs of varying-sized products. This autonomous and flexible system combined with the pre-built standard integrations of the SOFTBOT Platform creates a powerful solution for any business wanting to rapidly deploy piece-picking automation for a wide range of warehouse tasks, according to the vendors.


