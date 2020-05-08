MMH    Topics     News

Startup News: SVT Robotics raises $3.5 million in seed funding, led by cowboy ventures

SVT to expand software platform that enables businesses to rapidly adopt robotics

By

Latest Material Handling News

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
More News

SVT Robotics, a startup whose software accelerates and simplifies deployment of industrial robotics, announced today that it has completed its seed round of $3.5 million. Cowboy Ventures led the investment round, with Dynamo Ventures, Schematic Ventures, Ludlow Ventures and NRV all participating.

“We believe supply chain automation will continue, even during these difficult times, as businesses strive to meet increased consumer expectations,” said Ted Wang of Cowboy Ventures. “SVT is well positioned to help companies complete their deployments more quickly, less expensively, and with less risk. Although the company had the resources to ride out a downturn, we invested to help SVT expand its product offering, setting them up to become an enduring company.”

SVT Robotics CEO and Co-founder A.K. Schultz notes that the current pandemic has accelerated the need for fast and flexible robot adoption to keep up with supply chain demands. “Our platform gives any company the power to rapidly deploy new, innovative robotics and the flexibility to alter course quickly to meet the needs of the market,” Schultz said. “This seed round shows that SVT Robotics has the right product fit for the market today and as it evolves, plus an amazing group of investors who are looking to help solve the problems of tomorrow.”

This investment round will enable SVT Robotics to broaden product development efforts for its robotic Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). The software platform first launched in 2018, and since then the demand for the platform has continued to grow. SVT is expanding its product feature set to support this customer growth and market demand.

“The response has been terrific, and we’re really excited about the roadmap this year,” said Michael Howes, Co-founder, COO & CTO of SVT Robotics. “This investment is helping us to go even faster and direct our energy to features our customers need most.”

“Large customers have described SVT as ‘the missing piece for robot adoption,’” said Julian Counihan of Schematic Ventures. “Last year was about building the pieces, and this year is about putting them in place. We’re excited to continue to support SVT Robotics’ mission of accelerating the warehouse robot market.”

SVT Robotics will also utilize the investment funds to continue to scale up the product and customer success teams to help meet these objectives.

“We at NRV are honored to work alongside the SVT Robotics team of industry experts and developers,” said Scott Ukrop, Managing Director at NRV. “Their platform is unique in its ability to seamlessly and quickly bridge robotic hardware and business systems. It’s a solution that’s needed now more than ever.”


Article Topics

News
NextGen Technology
Schematic Ventures
Software
Supply Chain Startup
SVT Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources