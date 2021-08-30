MMH    Topics     News

SVT Robotics recognized in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies

SVT included in new category of Multirobot Orchestration

SVT Robotics, whose software simplifies the integration and deployment of robotics, announced today that they were recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021. SVT was named in the new category of “Multirobot Orchestration.”

The Gartner Hype Cycle is a branded graphical representation used by Gartner analysts to represent the maturity, adoption, and social application of specific technologies that have real world impact. Multirobot Orchestration platforms sit between and integrate with business applications and heterogenous fleets of operational robots, both mobile and stationary.

“We are honored to be named in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle,” said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “We believe that being named in the Multirobot Orchestration category speaks to the ability of our SOFTBOT Platform to provide plug-and-play interoperability across automation and software systems. Companies can rapidly deploy fully integrated solutions that work in concert.”

Gartner “Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Technologies, 2021” by Dwight Klappich, was published July 6, 2021. The research can be accessed here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.


