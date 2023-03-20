SVT Robotics runs live warehouse automation integrations

SVT Robotics (Booth N7148), a leading enterprise software provider for the rapid integration of industrial robotics, is operating live, end-to-end automation integrations and deployments at ProMat 2023. The demos allow attendees to interact directly with the SOFTBOT Platform and connect numerous automation technologies.

In addition to live integration demos, visitors to the SVT booth will have hands-on experience with SVT’s online guide to automation technologies and service providers. This first-of-its-kind AppDirectory further accelerates the path to simplified automation, allowing guests to explore, learn, and qualify technology solutions in a single location.



“A significant challenge in the supply chain industry is knowing which automation technologies work with existing systems,” said SVT Robotics’ CEO A.K. Schultz, “Using our one-stop AppDirectory, ProMat attendees and exhibitors can easily explore hundreds of use cases and qualify the technologies they’re interested in.”

Guests at the booth can see a variety of integrations, including robotic picking using several leading WMS platforms, as well as IoT devices configured to trigger transport moves. The SOFTBOT Platform will fully integrate and deploy these warehouse automation technologies live, in just minutes.



ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




