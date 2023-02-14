MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Inventory & Picking

Swedish online pharmacy Apotea integrates piece-picking solution with AutoStore

In a project considered to be a first, Element Logic, AutoStore, RightHand Robotics, and Apotea blend robotic cube storage with robotic piece picking to be able to deliver approximately 50,000 orders per day.

By

SDI Element Logic’s eOperator Robot at Apotea’s warehouse
SDI Element Logic’s eOperator Robot at Apotea’s warehouse

Sweden’s leading online pharmacy, Apotea, has fully automated its logistics center during the autumn of 2022 to be able to deliver approx. 50,000 orders a day quickly, easily, and smoothly to its customers. For the first time, the entire process is integrated, and for the first time in the world, the unique piece-picking robot eOperator is fully integrated with an AutoStore solution, according to solution providers involved.

The integrated solution is a result of international cooperation between Element Logic, a major solution provider and integrator of AutoStore’s robotics-based automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), AutoStore, robotics piece-picking solution provider RightHand Robotics, and Apotea.

Pharmacy products are one of the fastest-growing segments of both Swedish and European e-commerce. Apotea.se is Sweden’s largest online pharmacy, with the country’s most comprehensive range of over-the-counter products and prescription drugs.

“During the pandemic, we looked at expanding the capacity to be able to go from delivering 50,000 orders to 100,000 orders. That’s when we started looking at Element Logic and AutoStore. When we thought of installing AutoStore, it was precisely the ability of being able to robotize the picking that was one of the driving forces.” says Pär Svärdson, CEO at Apotea.

Customer experience aim

Apotea strives to deliver the best customer experience in the industry, through fast and accurate deliveries. In Apotea’s logistics center in Morgongåva, Sweden, the company has invested in automation from Element Logic, which takes care of the entire warehouse process. The goal is to optimize delivery, efficiency, and be able to cope with large variations in incoming orders. The extent of integrated automation is the first in the world and the installation consists of 20,000 bins (with space for a total of 25,000), 30 AutoStore robots (R5), and four carousel ports, where three of these are handled by the piece-picking robot eOperator.

Initially, the new capacity at Apotea is estimated to be 800 order lines per hour. The installation is a collaboration between Element Logic, AutoStore, RightHand Robotics, and Apotea. At the end of 2022, all CEOs and founders from the respective companies met at Apotea to inaugurate the solution.

“For us, it was important to have a solution that can handle variations in product size and order intake that can be expanded as we grow.” Pär Svärdson continues “This investment helps us become more efficient, which makes it easier for us to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“To Apotea, the automation solution of AutoStore, eOperator, and other features from Element Logic goes splendidly with their combined targets of optimal warehouse efficiency and environmental care.” says Dag-Adler Blakseth, CEO at Element Logic Group “We look forward to following Apotea’s journey towards highly accurate deliveries along with saved energy, reduced noise levels and ergonomically friendly working hours.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
Technology
Robotics
AutoStore
Element Logic
RightHand Robotics
   All topics

Element Logic News & Resources

Swedish online pharmacy Apotea integrates piece-picking solution with AutoStore
Jerry Leigh selects SDI Element Logic to implement AutoStore solution
Element Logic expands its operations into Americas via acquisition of SDI Industries
RightHand Robotics launches partner integrator program for robotic piece-picking deployments

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources