Swedish online pharmacy Apotea integrates piece-picking solution with AutoStore

Sweden’s leading online pharmacy, Apotea, has fully automated its logistics center during the autumn of 2022 to be able to deliver approx. 50,000 orders a day quickly, easily, and smoothly to its customers. For the first time, the entire process is integrated, and for the first time in the world, the unique piece-picking robot eOperator is fully integrated with an AutoStore solution, according to solution providers involved.

The integrated solution is a result of international cooperation between Element Logic, a major solution provider and integrator of AutoStore’s robotics-based automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), AutoStore, robotics piece-picking solution provider RightHand Robotics, and Apotea.

Pharmacy products are one of the fastest-growing segments of both Swedish and European e-commerce. Apotea.se is Sweden’s largest online pharmacy, with the country’s most comprehensive range of over-the-counter products and prescription drugs.

“During the pandemic, we looked at expanding the capacity to be able to go from delivering 50,000 orders to 100,000 orders. That’s when we started looking at Element Logic and AutoStore. When we thought of installing AutoStore, it was precisely the ability of being able to robotize the picking that was one of the driving forces.” says Pär Svärdson, CEO at Apotea.

Customer experience aim

Apotea strives to deliver the best customer experience in the industry, through fast and accurate deliveries. In Apotea’s logistics center in Morgongåva, Sweden, the company has invested in automation from Element Logic, which takes care of the entire warehouse process. The goal is to optimize delivery, efficiency, and be able to cope with large variations in incoming orders. The extent of integrated automation is the first in the world and the installation consists of 20,000 bins (with space for a total of 25,000), 30 AutoStore robots (R5), and four carousel ports, where three of these are handled by the piece-picking robot eOperator.

Initially, the new capacity at Apotea is estimated to be 800 order lines per hour. The installation is a collaboration between Element Logic, AutoStore, RightHand Robotics, and Apotea. At the end of 2022, all CEOs and founders from the respective companies met at Apotea to inaugurate the solution.

“For us, it was important to have a solution that can handle variations in product size and order intake that can be expanded as we grow.” Pär Svärdson continues “This investment helps us become more efficient, which makes it easier for us to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“To Apotea, the automation solution of AutoStore, eOperator, and other features from Element Logic goes splendidly with their combined targets of optimal warehouse efficiency and environmental care.” says Dag-Adler Blakseth, CEO at Element Logic Group “We look forward to following Apotea’s journey towards highly accurate deliveries along with saved energy, reduced noise levels and ergonomically friendly working hours.”



