Swisslog and Berkshire Grey partner on AI-enabled robotic solutions for global warehouse operations

Berkshire Grey, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions and Swisslog, a leading provider of data-driven robotics solutions, today announced a partnership to provide robotic solutions to help grocery and/or e-grocery, e-commerce and retail customers meet the demands of today’s connected consumers while managing widespread labor shortages. The partnership will initially focus on the American market.

Together, Swisslog and Berkshire Grey explained they are providing, innovative, AI-enabled robotics solutions to global enterprises seeking to master the challenge of real time order fulfillment through automation. With this announcement, Swisslog will become part of Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program as a strategic Systems Integration Partner that provides customers with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.

Swisslog has leading solutions in multiple flexible, scalable and modular automation technologies for major retail, e-grocery, e-commerce and consumer goods customers, with more than 2,000 integrated installations around the globe including Walmart, Target, H-E-B and Ahold Delhaize. The company offers a range of data-driven solutions to fit fulfillment strategies.

As a recognized leader in advanced robotic fulfillment solutions, Berkshire Grey’s solutions combine artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to intelligently automate the most challenging warehouse operations including e-commerce fulfillment, retail replenishment, reverse logistics and package handling logistics.

“Swisslog is excited to partner with Berkshire Grey, one of the most forward-thinking companies in AI-enabled robotic automation. It is a continuation of our commitment to provide our customers with the innovative technology that best meets their needs and accomplishes their objectives,” said Markus Schmidt, President of Swisslog Americas. “We view this as a first step in a fruitful relationship with Berkshire Grey. Together, we will continue to shape the future of data-driven, robotic solutions by providing the next generation of warehouse automation and creating reliable and unparalleled results for our distribution, e-grocery and e-commerce customers.”

“Both Berkshire Grey and Swisslog have broad portfolios of complementary solutions and the same goal: providing automation that helps customers meet ongoing consumer demand for anything, anytime, anywhere order fulfillment,” said Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey. “We’re focused on leveraging Swisslog’s experience working closely with customers to identify and implement automation technologies that meet business objectives alongside our advanced robotics solutions for joint customers – ultimately helping companies use automation to streamline their operations and maximize productivity.”

Berkshire Grey’s automated solutions are available via traditional and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate adoption of automation technology without upfront capital expenditures.

Both companies will be exhibiting at MODEX 2022 (March 28-31) at World Congress Center in Atlanta. Visit Berkshire Grey at Booth # B4207. Visit Swisslog at Booth #B7661.



