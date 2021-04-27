MMH    Topics 

Swisslog announces virtual world automation tour of customer sites

Tour kicks off on April 29 with a virtual demo from the ASDA, Inc. facility in England, largest AutoStore installation in the U.K.

Swisslog, a provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced an around-the-world virtual automation tour offering exclusive access to some of its most prominent customer sites. Anyone interested in attending one of the free virtual demos offered from one of the customer sites can register here.

The 2021 virtual automation tour kicks off on April 29 with a virtual demo from the ASDA, Inc. facility in Lutterworth, England. The site is home to the largest AutoStore installation in the UK, which allows the leading retailer to pick at twice the rate with 99.8 percent accuracy. Stacked on top of one another, the bins inside ASDA’s AutoStore system measure 17.8 times higher than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Kahlifa in Dubai.

Each stop on the tour features different automation technology and begins with a meet-and-greet with a Swisslog logistics consultant and an onsite engineer. As part of the event, they provide a virtual tour of the site, demonstrate the automation system in action and answer questions from attendees in real time.

Further tour dates will be announced throughout the year, with future stops including innovative sites in Berlin, London, Barcelona, Sydney, New York and Shanghai.


News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automation
Swisslog
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today's robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
