Swisslog announces virtual world automation tour of customer sites

Swisslog, a provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced an around-the-world virtual automation tour offering exclusive access to some of its most prominent customer sites. Anyone interested in attending one of the free virtual demos offered from one of the customer sites can register here.

The 2021 virtual automation tour kicks off on April 29 with a virtual demo from the ASDA, Inc. facility in Lutterworth, England. The site is home to the largest AutoStore installation in the UK, which allows the leading retailer to pick at twice the rate with 99.8 percent accuracy. Stacked on top of one another, the bins inside ASDA’s AutoStore system measure 17.8 times higher than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Kahlifa in Dubai.

Each stop on the tour features different automation technology and begins with a meet-and-greet with a Swisslog logistics consultant and an onsite engineer. As part of the event, they provide a virtual tour of the site, demonstrate the automation system in action and answer questions from attendees in real time.

Further tour dates will be announced throughout the year, with future stops including innovative sites in Berlin, London, Barcelona, Sydney, New York and Shanghai.



