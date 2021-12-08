MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    Swisslog

Swisslog helps Master Electronics growth by maximizing capacity and productivity

Configured by Swisslog, the system brings together AutoStore automation and picking stations, optimized by Swisslog's SynQ software

By

Swisslog, a leading provider of warehouse automation and software, has announced that Master Electronics, a leading global authorized distributor of electronics components, will deploy Swisslog automation to help modernize and streamline fulfillment in its existing warehouse to meet growing demand.

Configured by Swisslog, the system brings together AutoStore automation and picking stations, optimized by Swisslog’s SynQ software. Its bins are electrostatic discharge (ESD) compliant to protect Master’s sensitive inventory from static electric discharge. Swisslog worked closely with the electronics distributor to adapt the system to the parameters of the existing building to ensure it delivered the increased storage capacity and higher throughput, according to Swisslog. The modular technology is being implemented through an approach that will minimize disruption to operations, to help ensure fulfillment capabilities are maintained during installation, the announcement added.

“Swisslog’s expertise and vast experience in the automation space has been indispensable,” said Master Electronics Vice President of Global Logistics and Distribution, Gerone Blomgren. “Our position in the industry is unique and they have been able to create a completely custom solution that leverages our strengths while overcoming obstacles. Along with providing an automation system that will enable continued growth while meeting increasing customer demand without the challenge and disruption of building a new facility, Swisslog is helping us create a more engaging environment for our DC associates.”

“Our Swisslog automation experts are excited to work with Master Electronics to help them modernize and future-proof their operations while extending the capacity and life of their existing facility,” said Colman Roche, Vice President of E-Commerce and Retail, Swisslog Americas. “With the growth in e-commerce, many warehouses that were never designed for carton handling or smaller order size picking are being required to support those functions. We continually work with companies like Master Electronics to configure and install automation solutions that can help transform existing warehouse space to maximize storage capacity and keep products moving.”

Swisslog recently released a new white paper, “Implementing Warehouse Automation in Brownfield Sites,” that explains how certain automation systems can increase storage capacity and throughput of existing warehousing and distribution facilities.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
AutoStore
Goods to Person
Swisslog
   All topics

Swisslog News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
Swisslog’s robotic fulfillment solution to support new Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions DC
With focus on continued growth, Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region
Do more with less warehouse energy
Medline builds on success with mobile robots
AGVs set new standards for inventory transportation
More Swisslog

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources