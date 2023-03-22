Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution

Swisslog (Booth S3823), a provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, is displaying the next generation of its CarryPick mobile robotic goods-to-person storage and retrieval system at ProMat 2023. The solution features faster, more agile automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) to increase performance levels and shorten the return on investment for customers.



The new, upgraded mobile robotic CarryPick platform delivers a significantly improved operating speed, as well as a new lifting turntable, which allows for faster and more flexible storage and picking operations for goods-to-person solutions. The improved movement and speed also allows for more rack presentations per hour to each pick station.



“Our experience and expertise, combined with the faster and more agile new CarryPick mobile robot, allows us to provide flexible solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers for a variety of products and industries, including fashion and apparel, e-commerce, electronics, automotive parts, pharma and medical devices,” said Swisslog Americas’ president and CEO Sean Wallingford.



The CarryPick solution, which consists of four components – mobile robots, mobile racks, pick stations and Swisslog’s SynQ warehouse management software – fits perfectly into existing buildings and can be extended or even relocated on short notice.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



