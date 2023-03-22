MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Inventory & Picking    Swisslog

Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution

Swisslog (Booth S3823), a provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, is displaying the next generation of its CarryPick mobile robotic goods-to-person storage and retrieval system

By

Sean Wallingford, president and CEO, Swisslog Americas and Megan Wolf, marketing director.
Sean Wallingford, president and CEO, Swisslog Americas and Megan Wolf, marketing director.

Swisslog (Booth S3823), a provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, is displaying the next generation of its CarryPick mobile robotic goods-to-person storage and retrieval system at ProMat 2023. The solution features faster, more agile automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) to increase performance levels and shorten the return on investment for customers.

The new, upgraded mobile robotic CarryPick platform delivers a significantly improved operating speed, as well as a new lifting turntable, which allows for faster and more flexible storage and picking operations for goods-to-person solutions. The improved movement and speed also allows for more rack presentations per hour to each pick station.

“Our experience and expertise, combined with the faster and more agile new CarryPick mobile robot, allows us to provide flexible solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers for a variety of products and industries, including fashion and apparel, e-commerce, electronics, automotive parts, pharma and medical devices,” said Swisslog Americas’ president and CEO Sean Wallingford.

The CarryPick solution, which consists of four components – mobile robots, mobile racks, pick stations and Swisslog’s SynQ warehouse management software – fits perfectly into existing buildings and can be extended or even relocated on short notice.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
Technology
Automation
Events
ProMat
Automated Storage
Automation
ProMat
Swisslog
   All topics

Swisslog News & Resources

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Materials handling robot basics
Automotive works on its mojo
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
Swisslog’s robotic fulfillment solution to support new Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions DC
More Swisslog

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources