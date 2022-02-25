MMH    Topics 

Swisslog passes 300th AutoStore project milestone

Involving more than 7 million storage bins and about 10,000 robots, applications range from micro-fulfillment centers to stand-alone projects and larger, fully integrated solutions.

By

2022 is a landmark year for Swisslog, a leading global provider of automated intralogistics technologies, which has announced it now has 300 AutoStore projects in over 26 countries worldwide, featuring a total of more than 7 million storage bins and using no less than 10,000 robots.

The 300 AutoStore projects to date range across three main categories: micro-fulfillment centers (MFC), stand-alone projects and large, complex, fully integrated solutions. Swisslog added its customers typically achieve a return on investment (ROI) for AutoStore installations within as little as two years. Swisslog sees the multiple benefits as including the ability to achieve more using the same workforce, consistently higher quality standards and faster, higher throughput per employee, as well as improving working conditions and job satisfaction. Swisslog AutoStore installations are managed and controlled using the company’s SynQ software platform for warehouse management.

Growing in popularity, micro-fulfillment centers typically repurpose existing facilities, such as a retail store. They offer an enhanced customer experience and can normally be turned around in as little as six months. Recent Swisslog micro-fulfillment center projects include installations for SKUtopia, Australia, Peapod, USA; and HEB, USA. Among stand-alone AutoStore solutions completed by Swisslog are projects for TTV, Germany; Bio Partner, Switzerland; Stihl, Spain; and RoboStores, UAE.

“With 300 projects worldwide, we are the AutoStore experts and know the challenges our customers face,” commented Markus Kirchhoff, Head of Business Unit AutoStore Europe at Swisslog.


Article Topics

News
AutoStore
Goods to Person
Swisslog
