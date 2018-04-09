Swisslog showcases robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions
Markus Schmidt, president, logistics automation-Americas
Swisslog Logistics Automation (Booth B4047) is demonstrating a variety of scalable, future-ready solutions designed to give customers the flexibility to meet changing demands. Part of the firm’s strategic initiative to help companies keep pace with Industry 4.0, these solutions include the new CarryPick KMP600 AGV, the ItemPiQ picking system, and Swisslog’s SynQ software platform.
Booth visitors can interact with virtual and augmented reality applications for an up-close-and-personal look at the added value that virtual warehouse planning and pick-by-vision picking deliver. In addition, Swisslog will demonstrate how speech recognition enables warehouse operations using Alexa and SynQ.
At a press conference on Monday, Markus Schmidt, president for the Americas, discussed Swisslog’s performance over the last year, several of the firm’s active projects (including retailer Von Maur), and hinted that the solutions provider could “double in size over the next three to four years if current market conditions continue.”
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea
