Swisslog showcases robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions

Bridget McCrea, Editor

April 9, 2018

Swisslog Logistics Automation (Booth B4047) is demonstrating a variety of scalable, future-ready solutions designed to give customers the flexibility to meet changing demands. Part of the firm’s strategic initiative to help companies keep pace with Industry 4.0, these solutions include the new CarryPick KMP600 AGV, the ItemPiQ picking system, and Swisslog’s SynQ software platform.

Booth visitors can interact with virtual and augmented reality applications for an up-close-and-personal look at the added value that virtual warehouse planning and pick-by-vision picking deliver. In addition, Swisslog will demonstrate how speech recognition enables warehouse operations using Alexa and SynQ.

At a press conference on Monday, Markus Schmidt, president for the Americas, discussed Swisslog’s performance over the last year, several of the firm’s active projects (including retailer Von Maur), and hinted that the solutions provider could “double in size over the next three to four years if current market conditions continue.”

