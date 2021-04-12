Swisslog virtually demonstrates automated micro-fulfillment center technologies

At ProMatDX this week, Swisslog is demonstrating automated micro-fulfillment center technologies for simple and compact last-mile delivery solutions that can be placed anywhere to bring fulfillment closer to consumers. The live virtual experience demonstrates how an automated micro-fulfillment center works to fulfill e-commerce orders. As part of the experience, users can opt to select a gift and then watch a live feed of the gift being picked and fulfilled in real-time by micro-fulfillment technology.

“This highly effective virtual experience is an excellent way to give supply chain executives an opportunity to experience firsthand how a robotic, data-driven automation solution provides the efficiency and flexibility needed for e-commerce fulfillment,” said Markus Schmidt, president of Swisslog Logistics Automation, Americas.

Swisslog offers robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions for the entire supply chain, from the fulfillment centers extending the distribution network to the warehouses and distribution centers supporting that extension.





