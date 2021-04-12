MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Swisslog virtually demonstrates automated micro-fulfillment center technologies

At ProMatDX this week, Swisslog is demonstrating automated micro-fulfillment center technologies for simple and compact last-mile delivery solutions that can be placed anywhere to bring fulfillment closer to consumers.

By

At ProMatDX this week, Swisslog is demonstrating automated micro-fulfillment center technologies for simple and compact last-mile delivery solutions that can be placed anywhere to bring fulfillment closer to consumers. The live virtual experience demonstrates how an automated micro-fulfillment center works to fulfill e-commerce orders. As part of the experience, users can opt to select a gift and then watch a live feed of the gift being picked and fulfilled in real-time by micro-fulfillment technology.

“This highly effective virtual experience is an excellent way to give supply chain executives an opportunity to experience firsthand how a robotic, data-driven automation solution provides the efficiency and flexibility needed for e-commerce fulfillment,” said Markus Schmidt, president of Swisslog Logistics Automation, Americas.

Swisslog offers robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions for the entire supply chain, from the fulfillment centers extending the distribution network to the warehouses and distribution centers supporting that extension.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Events
ProMat
Automation
ProMat
Swisslog
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources