MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

Sykes survey: 73% of Americans interested in working with automation

Survey explores how employers are preparing workers for the future of work, conversations about the impact of automation technologies and more.

By

Sykes recently surveyed working Americans to uncover what they really think about working with robots and how they’re preparing for automation at work.

In early October 2019, Sykes, a leading provider of multichannel demand generation and customer engagement services for Global 2000 companies, surveyed 1,500 employed American adults across the U.S. The company sought to understand how workers are thinking and feeling about the impact of automation at work, their attitudes about working with these new technologies, and how their employers are helping prepare them for the future of work.

The report is based on the survey’s list of 17 questions — ranging from what American workers are doing to stay current in workplace technologies, how their employers are preparing them for the future of work, if their employers are having any open conversations about the impact of automation technologies where they work, and more.

Here’s a quick glimpse at some of the findings:

  • 72.53% of US workers say the idea of humans and automation technologies working together interests them.
  • 63.27% say they think they could be better at their jobs if they could automate certain tasks.
  • Of those who report working in manufacturing or warehousing jobs (165 people), only 6.67% (11 people) report job loss due to automation, just slightly higher than the total respondent answer, 4.93%.
  • Of those who report working in manufacturing or warehousing jobs (165 people), 34.55% (57 people) report knowing at least one person who has lost a job due to automation — indicating this group knows people who have faced job loss because of automation more than the average American does.
  • American workers overwhelmingly believe that the manufacturing field, followed by telecommunications and transportation, will be most impacted by automation within the next five years.
  • 68% of surveyed U.S. workers say they’re more likely to apply to work for a company investing in new automation technologies—and 63% say they think they could be better at their jobs if they were able to automate certain tasks. These are just some of our findings from our recent survey of working adults in the U.S.

Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Automation
Automation
Education
Manufacturing
Warehouse Operations
Workforce
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
Demand for warehouse automation soars
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources