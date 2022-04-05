MMH    Topics     Symbotic

Symbotic names Michael J. Loparco as CEO

Leads company which offers a robotics and automation-based product movement technology platform to fulfillment centers.

By

Michael J. Loparco, Chief Executive Officer, Symbotic LLC
Symbotic LLC, an A.I.-enabled technology platform provider for the supply chain and a leader in robotics-based automation, recently named Michael J. Loparco as CEO. Rick Cohen will remain Chairman of the Board and President, and will focus on product development and customer engagement as Chief Product Officer.

“Symbotic has an exciting future. We are looking forward to becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq. This expansive growth requires us to ensure that we have the right leader in place to take us to the next level.” said Rick Cohen, Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Product Officer.

Symbotic previously announced its entry into a business combination agreement with SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ: SVFC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that is expected to make Symbotic a public company listed on the Nasdaq. In connection with the proposed business combination, SVF Investment Corp. 3 filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on March 23, 2022, which includes a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus of SVF Investment Corp. 3.

“Michael has more than 20 years of industry experience and with his recent experience as Executive Vice President and CEO of Electronics Manufacturing Services of Jabil Inc., will be a valuable addition as we reinvent the warehouse for retailers and wholesalers. He is a highly regarded leader that has led through times of extensive change and growth with much success,” continued Cohen. “We are excited to welcome Michael to the Symbotic family and look forward to his leadership in our next phase of growth.”


