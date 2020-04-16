MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Special Reports

System Report: Building the world’s best warehouse

It's truly a showcase for where automation is going next

By

Setting out to build the “best warehouse in the world,” Scandinavian retailer Varner incorporated nearly every available tool in the automation tool kit in the design and implementation of a new 500,000-square-foot distribution center, including:

  • pallet-handling automated storage and retrieval technology;
  • case-handling mini-load systems;
  • robotic palletizing and de-palletizing;
  • automated goods-to-person picking; automated handling of garments on hanger;
  • and cross-belt sortation. It’s truly a showcase for where automation is going next; get the full story.
