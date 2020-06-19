MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

TagoIO and Kerlink partner for end-to-end cloud platform

Partnership enables IoT applications for a wide range of verticals, including asset tracking, cold chain management, predictive maintenance, smart cities, smart agriculture and more.

Kerlink, a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and TagoIO, a developer of an end-to-end cloud platform that integrates IoT dashboards, analytics, storage, notification, devices, and user management functionality, announces its WanesyTM Management Center is now integrated with the TagoIO IoT platform.

TagoIO’s end-to-end cloud platform requires minimal effort for IoT network setup and operation. Under the company’s PaaS model, TagoIO provides all the critical IoT network functionalities, such as device management, data storage, real-time data visualization, user management, custom analytics, and notifications. The platform goes beyond typical IoT technologies to transform the way businesses create value from connected products and user interactions. In a single tool, it connects businesses, developers, and users, and unlike dashboards, the platform uses a database of devices with a preformatted payload set-up that allows an effortless integration in a dashboard.

“Through this new integration, developers are now able to easily build IoT applications for a wide range of verticals, including asset tracking, cold chain management, smart cities, smart agriculture, predictive maintenance, and others,” said Fabio Rosa, CEO, and founder of TagoIO. “This has only been made possible by the hundreds of different LoRaWAN® sensor models, such as temperature, pressure, location, gas, light, humidity, energy, and level sensors, certified to run on TagoIO and to communicate with the interface on the LoRaWAN Kerlink Network Server.”

“Integrating Wanesy Management System in TagoIO’s innovative end-to-end cloud platform proves the robustness and reliability of Kerlink’s services,” said Carlos Briceño, vice president of Kerlink Americas. “This platform opens the door to another way for developers to think about IoT applications development.”

A special and dedicated application program interface (API) geared to Kerlink’s requirements has been created to link IoT network data securely between Wanesy Management Center and TagoIO’s platform. As developers perform the setup, data from network sensors can be used to build dashboards, reports, notifications, and integration with other systems.

About Kerlink
Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of connectivity solutions for designing, launching, and operating public & private Internet of Things networks. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network core, operations, and management software, value-added applications, and expert professional services, backed by strong R&D capabilities. Kerlink specializes in enabling future-proof intelligent IoT connectivity for key verticals such as fleet management, transportation & logistics, retail, asset tracking, and smart metering, as well as smart agriculture & environment, and smart cities, buildings, and factories. More than 120,000 Kerlink installations have been rolled out with more than 330 clients in 69 countries. Based in France, with subsidiaries in the US, Singapore, India, and Japan, Kerlink is a founding and board member of the LoRa Alliance™ and the uCIFI Alliance™. It is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol ALKLK.

For more information, visit [url=http://www.kerlink.com]http://www.kerlink.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter @kerlink_news.

About TagoIO
TagoIO offers an end-to-end cloud platform that transforms the way businesses create value from connected products and user interactions. Different from other providers that demand high-level skills to create a solution, TagoIO requires minimum effort for setup and operation. Under the PaaS model, TagoIO provides all the functionalities to perform device management, data storage, real-time data visualization, user management, custom analytics, and notifications. To accelerate the time-to-market, TagoIO includes a white-label option to enable a higher level of customization. Our well-designed user interface allows non-technical personal to prepare and sell solutions quickly and easily. From our headquarters in Raleigh, NC, USA, we support local and international businesses to build the best IoT solution.


