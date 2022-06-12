MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    The Rebound Podcast

Take a deep dive into ASCM’s 2022 salary and career report on The Rebound

On this episode of The Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock reveal the results of ASCM’s annual salary survey: Spoiler alert, it's a good time to be in the industry.

By

Latest Material Handling News

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More News

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock look at the results of ASCM’s annual salary survey and the state of working in the industry on this episode of The Rebound.

On our last episode, Kevin Burns, a supply chain executive recruiter with ON Partners, told us that supply chain leaders have never been in higher demand. It’s a good time to be a CSCO.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock walk through ASCM’s annual survey on salaries, job satisfaction and the importance of certifications and executive education to advancing your career. Their conclusion, like Burns, is that it’s never been a better time to be working in the supply chain industry.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you missed it, be sure to listen into Abe’s and Bob’s conversation with Eric Burns.


Article Topics

Blogs
Abe Eshkenazi
ASCM
Career Development
Salary Survey
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

The Rebound Podcast News & Resources

Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast
The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey
More The Rebound Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources