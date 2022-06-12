Take a deep dive into ASCM’s 2022 salary and career report on The Rebound

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock look at the results of ASCM’s annual salary survey and the state of working in the industry on this episode of The Rebound.

On our last episode, Kevin Burns, a supply chain executive recruiter with ON Partners, told us that supply chain leaders have never been in higher demand. It’s a good time to be a CSCO.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock walk through ASCM’s annual survey on salaries, job satisfaction and the importance of certifications and executive education to advancing your career. Their conclusion, like Burns, is that it’s never been a better time to be working in the supply chain industry.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you missed it, be sure to listen into Abe’s and Bob’s conversation with Eric Burns.



