Talking Supply Chain: How to get more from your robots?

Sure, it takes a great robot to create a materials handling solution. But, as more robots are deployed in warehouses and distribution centers, operators are coming to realize that the software is as important – maybe even more important – than the hardware to get the most value from robotics.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we talk to three robotics software providers to learn about the state of robotics, and how to get the most value from your investment: A.K. Schultz, co-founder of SVT Robotics, David Pepper, the CEO of Next Generation Robotics and Florian Pestoni, the CEO and co-founder of Inorbit.

