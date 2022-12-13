MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain: How to get more from your robots?

On this episode, A.K. Schultz, David Pepper and Florian Pestoni discuss why it takes robotics software, and not just robots, to get the most from a robotics fleet. SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Sure, it takes a great robot to create a materials handling solution. But, as more robots are deployed in warehouses and distribution centers, operators are coming to realize that the software is as important – maybe even more important – than the hardware to get the most value from robotics.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we talk to three robotics software providers to learn about the state of robotics, and how to get the most value from your investment: A.K. Schultz, co-founder of SVT Robotics, David Pepper, the CEO of Next Generation Robotics and Florian Pestoni, the CEO and co-founder of Inorbit.

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
