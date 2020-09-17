MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Is today’s supply chain model DOA?

Listen in as Maine Pointe’s Steven Bowen, explains why traditional supply chains are a thing of the past. Have you got your replacement ready?

By

Listen in as Maine Pointe’s Steven Bowen, explains why traditional supply chains are a thing of the past. Have you got your replacement ready? SCMR editorial director Bob Trebilcock moderates.

Welcome to the first episode of Talking Supply Chain. Every other week, we’ll bring you an interview with the authors that make Supply Chain Management Review and SCMR.com a must read for supply chain managers.

In today’s episode. Steve Bowen, CEO of the consulting firm Maine Pointe, answers the question: Is today’s supply chain model DOA? The conversation revolves around research Bowen’s firm conducted with Michigan State University on the future of supply chain management.

Bowen also discusses the steps supply chain managers, the C-Suite and company boards need to take to build supply chains that can meet the business requirements of the future and prepare for the next unexpected disruption.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
