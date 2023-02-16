MMH    Topics     Technology    Podcast

Talking Supply Chain: It’s time to think really big again

On this episode, Byron Bennett, CEO of Zergratran, describes an underground alternative to the Panama Canal. Peerless Media editor Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Back in the day, we thought really big. Think the Great Wall of China, the Hoover Dam and the Panama Canal. Byron Bennett, CEO of Zergratran, thinks it’s time to think big again. In fact, he’s proposing a big, hairy audacious project in Colombia to compete with the Panama Canal.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Bennett describes his proposal for a tunnel under Colombia that will connect the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Using electic, linear induction propulsion-based technology the project will transport containers from one ocean to the next in record time.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
