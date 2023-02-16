Talking Supply Chain: It’s time to think really big again

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Back in the day, we thought really big. Think the Great Wall of China, the Hoover Dam and the Panama Canal. Byron Bennett, CEO of Zergratran, thinks it’s time to think big again. In fact, he’s proposing a big, hairy audacious project in Colombia to compete with the Panama Canal.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Bennett describes his proposal for a tunnel under Colombia that will connect the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Using electic, linear induction propulsion-based technology the project will transport containers from one ocean to the next in record time.



Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.



