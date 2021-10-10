Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Are preparing for the next disruption?

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

It might seem like we’re jumping the gun to talk about prepare for the next disruption when we’re all still trying to get through our present difficulties. But, hey, supply chain managers can walk and chew gum at the same time, right? And, if we don’t begin to apply the lessons we’ve already learned to our organizations now, it’ll be too late to when the next – and what many believe to be inevitable – disruption.

What’s a supply chain manager to do? On this episode, Bill Connell and Dave Stowe, two supply chain experts from Tunnell Consulting with experience in life sciences and pharma, take up that question. They discuss what their clients have confronted and overcome to get through the pandemic, and how we might all better prepare for the next disruption.



