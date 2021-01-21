Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Breaking through the concrete ceiling

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.



Even before COVID, the number one issue facing supply chain organizations was the lack of available talent. COVID has only made it worse. And, while it’s an issue across the organization, it’s particularly acute at the operations level – every position from truck driver to forklift driver. So, what’s a resourceful supply chain manager to do?



In this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Harry Haney and Jeffrey Korzenik, author of the forthcoming book, Untapped Talent: How Second Chance Hiring Works for your Business and the Community, discuss second chance hiring, or working with previously incarcerated individuals. It’s one of the untapped talent resources that supply chain managers should consider to staff their operations.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And be sure to read the article from Supply Chain Management Review.



