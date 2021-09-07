Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Breaking up is hard to do

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Reshoring and near-shoring have been part of the supply chain conversation for a decade now. That conversation certainly got a boost during the trade wars launched by the previous administration, and again as supply chain managers face one disruption after another caused by COVID. So, what’s really going on with reshoring, and what are the factors to consider before bringing production back to North America, or anywhere else? After all, breaking up a supply chain relationship is hard to do.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Rosemary Coates, executive director of the Reshoring Institute and President of the global firm Blue Silk Consulting, brings her 40 years of supply chain experience to the table to discuss the strategies global supply chain managers are considering to re-design their supply chains, and the questions they should ask before moving production.



