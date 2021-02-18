Talking Supply Chain Podcast: CSCMP’s View of The Future of Supply Chain Management

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

The supply chain management profession is changing, and over his 40 years in the industry, Rick Blasgen, has seen it all. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Blasgen, CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, discusses the evolution of the discipline over the last 40 years, the impact of technology and the skills that will be in demand of supply chain leaders in the future.



Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



