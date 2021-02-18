MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: CSCMP’s View of The Future of Supply Chain Management

On this episode, Rick Blasgen, CEO of CSCMP, discuss the supply chain where supply chain management has been, and where it’s going as a discipline. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

The supply chain management profession is changing, and over his 40 years in the industry, Rick Blasgen, has seen it all. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Blasgen, CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, discusses the evolution of the discipline over the last 40 years, the impact of technology and the skills that will be in demand of supply chain leaders in the future.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


Article Topics

Blogs
CSCMP
Podcast
Rick Blasgen
Supply Chain Managemet
Talking Supply Chain Podcast
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources