Talking Supply Chain Podcast: DE&I comes to the supply chain

On this episode, SCMR's Bob Trebilcock discusses diversity and inclusion with Christian Dow and Katie Richards.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

There’s a lot of talk about the worker and talent shortage in the supply chain industry. It extends from the shop floor, where line level associates are in short supply, to the top floor, where companies are struggling to find employees with the right set of skills for tomorrow’s supply chains. There’s another shortage that is becoming a topic of conversation in the industry, and that’s the lack of diversity within the supply chain ranks once you move away from the shop floor.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, MHI’s Christian Dow and MHEDA’s Katie Richards discuss the results of this first survey of diversity within the supply chain industry, conducted in conjunction with WERC and Modern Materials Handling. Spoiler alert: The industry has been slow to diversify, especially at the leadership level, but change is in the air.
 
Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And, be sure to read the complete survey next month in the October issue of Modern Materials Handling.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
