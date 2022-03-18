MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: EVs, tungsten and the new oil

Almonty Industries' Lewis Black discusses the supply chain barriers to the EV revolution on this episode of Talking Supply Chain. Is tungsten the new oil?

By

Almonty Industries’ Lewis Black explains why tungsten may become the next oil as we transition to EVs on this episode of Talking Supply Chain.
Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Forget Tesla. It seems as if every global automaker worth its salt has committed to producing a fleet of electric vehicles by 2035. The European Union has marked that on the calendar as the year to phase out internal combustion engines. It’s all moving so fast.

Well, maybe a little too fast. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Lewis Black, the CEO of the tungsten mining company Almonty Industries, explains why the supply of tungsten just might be a major stumbling block to making the EV revolution a reality.

The metal is hard to mine and the majority of the known reserves and processing facilities are in China. Russia and North Korea are also producers. “He, or she, who controls the supply will win,” Black says. Tungsten – along with some of the other rare materials used in the production of silicon chips and batteries for EVs – could become the next oil.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcast.

You can learn more about tungsten mining by clicking here.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review.
