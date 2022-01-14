MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: How to make your team the GOAT

Listen in as Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer discuss what it takes to make your supply chain team The Greatest Of All Time. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

In sports, there are two definitions for the word GOAT. One describes a player who has screwed up in a spectacular and memorable fashion (sorry, Bill Buckner). The other describes the player who is the Greatest Of All Time at his position (Yo, Tom Brady). As supply chain managers, none of us wants to be as memorable as the Red Sox’s Buckner, and we’d all like to be compared favorably to Brady.

On this episode, Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer continue their series on the supply chain manager of the future with a look at what supply chain managers can learn from Boston Celtics player-coach Bill Russell, considered by many to be the greatest all around basketball player of all time. You’ll want to take the lessons from Russell and apply them to your team.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can click here to read more on this topic on SCMR.com from Knemeyer, Fawcett and their co-authors.

And, click here to listen to another podcast on supply chain management with Fawcett and Knemeyer.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
