Talking Supply Chain Podcast: How to make your team the GOAT

In sports, there are two definitions for the word GOAT. One describes a player who has screwed up in a spectacular and memorable fashion (sorry, Bill Buckner). The other describes the player who is the Greatest Of All Time at his position (Yo, Tom Brady). As supply chain managers, none of us wants to be as memorable as the Red Sox’s Buckner, and we’d all like to be compared favorably to Brady.

On this episode, Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer continue their series on the supply chain manager of the future with a look at what supply chain managers can learn from Boston Celtics player-coach Bill Russell, considered by many to be the greatest all around basketball player of all time. You’ll want to take the lessons from Russell and apply them to your team.

