Date/Time Thursday, September 8, 2022 10:11AM Thursday, September 8, 2022 10:11AM

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Insights on leaders: The Top 25

If it’s September, it’s time again for The List. That’s Gartner’s annual list of the Top 25 Supply Chains published every year in SCMR. For supply chain managers, it’s the Oscars, the Emmys, the Grammys and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue all rolled into one.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Gartner VP Mike Griswold about this year’s list, as well as the four major trends identified by the Gartner team shaping tomorrow’s supply chains.

