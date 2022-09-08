MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Insights on Leaders - The Top 25

On this episode, Gartner’s Mike Griswold discusses this year’s list of the Top 25 Supply Chains. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Date/Time
Thursday, September 8, 2022 10:11AM

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Insights on leaders: The Top 25

If it’s September, it’s time again for The List. That’s Gartner’s annual list of the Top 25 Supply Chains published every year in SCMR. For supply chain managers, it’s the Oscars, the Emmys, the Grammys and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue all rolled into one.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Gartner VP Mike Griswold about this year’s list, as well as the four major trends identified by the Gartner team shaping tomorrow’s supply chains.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And be sure to read The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022: Insights on Leaders, on SCMR.com.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
