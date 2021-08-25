Talking Supply Chain Podcast: It’s a great time to be in procurement

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

If a pandemic, unpredictable spikes in demand and one supply chain disruption after another, have convinced you that this may not be the time to launch a career in supply chain management, or procurement, Elouise Epstein would like you to think again.

A partner in Kearney’s Strategic Operations Practice and the author of the upcoming book “Trade wars, pandemics and chaos: How digital procurement enables business success in a disordered world,” Epstein sees opportunity to take procurement to the next level, along with the role of the procurement professional.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Epstein discusses why this is a great time to be in procurement.

