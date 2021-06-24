Talking Supply Chain Podcast: It’s time to get real about cybersecurity

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Supply chain managers have been talking about cybersecurity for the last few years, in part because of the hassles of working with IT on new implementations. But, with the damage done by recent cyberattacks, including SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline and JBS, cybersecurity just got real.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Michigan State professor Steven A. Melnyk talks about why cybersecurity is a business and supply chain issue, not an IT issue, and the steps managers need to take to secure their supply chains.



