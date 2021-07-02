Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Keeping The Shelves Stocked

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

It seems that every morning, we read about a new disruption shutting down global supply chains, everything from a shortage of shipping pallets to another outbreak of COVID in China leading to a port shutdown. Anyone betting on a return to normalcy probably lost money. Instead, savvy supply chain managers have to rethink their supply bases and their inventory management strategies if they want to keep the production lines moving and their shelves stocked.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Hannah Kain, CEO of ALOM, a manager of global supply chains for Fortune 500 companies, talks about strategies supply chain managers should consider to stay in the game.



