Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Let’s create a human-centric supply chain

Ask any group of supply chain manager what are their most pressing issues, and finding talent is likely to top the list. One potential untapped labor resource is people with disabilities. It takes imagination and planning, but the disabled community can bring real value to an organization.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Michigan State professor Sriram Narayanan and Ed Terris, vice president of apparel manufacturing at Goodwill Industries of South Florida, outline a five-step framework to create a human-centric supply chain in your organization.



