Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Let’s get strategic

Everyone know the supply chain is changing. The focus is shifting away from cost reduction and efficiency and towards a customer-centric model aligned with a company’s go-to-market business strategy.

As research conducted by Michigan State professor Steven A. Melnyk reveals: This new model – the strategic supply chain – is going to require a new kind of supply chain leader. That’s one who is adept at working with other functions within an organization; excels at critical thinking; and strives for business excellence rather than supply chain excellence.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, the second on our series on the supply chain manager of the future, Melnyk outlines what it’s going to take for tomorrow’s supply chain leaders to excel in a strategic supply chain.



