Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Let’s get strategic

On this episode, Steven A. Melnyk discusses how managing the strategic supply chain is different, and why it calls for a new kind of supply chain leader. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Everyone know the supply chain is changing. The focus is shifting away from cost reduction and efficiency and towards a customer-centric model aligned with a company’s go-to-market business strategy.

As research conducted by Michigan State professor Steven A. Melnyk reveals: This new model – the strategic supply chain – is going to require a new kind of supply chain leader. That’s one who is adept at working with other functions within an organization; excels at critical thinking; and strives for business excellence rather than supply chain excellence.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, the second on our series on the supply chain manager of the future, Melnyk outlines what it’s going to take for tomorrow’s supply chain leaders to excel in a strategic supply chain.

Click on the link to read “The Emergence of the Strategic Leader” by Steven A. Melnyk on SCMR.com.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
