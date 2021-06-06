Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Nearshoring and reshoring after COVID

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the pandemic brought supply chains around the globe to a screeching halt. As the wheels of commerce begin to churn, we’ll learn which changes were temporary, which are permanent and which were accelerated by COVID.

One trend Northeastern University professor Bob Lieb, is keeping an eye on is nearshoring and reshoring, or bringing manufacturing capacity back from off-shore to North America, whether that’s the U.S., Canada or Mexico.



On Talking Supply Chain, Lieb explains why supply chain managers are rethinking their network strategies, and what impact, if any, the trend might have on jobs.



