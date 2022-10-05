MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: On the Road at MHI with Noelle Russell

On this episode, we visit with Noelle Russell, an AI executive with IBM and the founder of the AI Leadership Institute.

By

Date/Time
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:22AM

AI and the metaverse are among the most exciting and least understood emerging technologies in supply chain. In this special episode of Talking Supply Chain, we went on the road to MHI’s annual conference, to talk about their potential applications in supply chain with Noelle Russell, an AI executive at IBM, and part of the original team that developed Alexa at Amazon.

One of the keynote speakers at this year’s MHI conference, Russell is also the founder of the AI Leadership Institute, where she works with women and people of color on how to use the power of technology and influence to achieve success; and advises organizations on how technology can build more inclusive communities.

You can also listen to to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.


Article Topics

   All topics

MHI News & Resources

60 Seconds With Maxim Khabur, MHI’s Advanced Energy Council
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More MHI

Latest in Materials Handling

CBRE: significant drop in lease signings for large industrial sites in the first half of 2023
Locus Robotics breaks ground for new global headquarters
Special Digital Issue: Supply Chain Software
Research Report: Use of Automation in Warehouse/DC
Special Digital Issue: Warehouse/DC Robotics
2023 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Playbook
SoftBank Group and Symbotic establish “warehouse-as-a-service” joint venture
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

July 2023 Modern Materials Handling
thredUP designs the largest resale platform on the web
The online retailer’s challenge was to design a system to quickly get new garments processed, ready for sale and out the door as efficiently as possible.
Hanging it up at thredUP
Technology & Innovation Issue: Transformation inspiration
Warehouse execution systems (WES) stretches to encompass labor
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Research Report: Use of Automation in Warehouse/DC
Modern Materials Handling is proud to release this comprehensive, 21-page report covering the Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions2 based on a recently completed survey of material handling decision makers.
Special Digital Issue: Warehouse/DC Robotics
2023 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Playbook
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources