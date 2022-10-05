Talking Supply Chain Podcast: On the Road at MHI with Noelle Russell

Date/Time Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:22AM Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:22AM

AI and the metaverse are among the most exciting and least understood emerging technologies in supply chain. In this special episode of Talking Supply Chain, we went on the road to MHI’s annual conference, to talk about their potential applications in supply chain with Noelle Russell, an AI executive at IBM, and part of the original team that developed Alexa at Amazon.

One of the keynote speakers at this year’s MHI conference, Russell is also the founder of the AI Leadership Institute, where she works with women and people of color on how to use the power of technology and influence to achieve success; and advises organizations on how technology can build more inclusive communities.

