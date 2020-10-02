MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Planning for the supply chain of the future

In today’s episode, Marisa Brown explains why organizations must balance efficiency with adaptability, flexibility and effectiveness

By

Welcome to today’s episode of Talking Supply Chain: Planning for the supply chain of the future, where APQC’s Marisa Brown explains why organizations must balance efficient with adaptability, flexibility and effectiveness to thrive in the future. SCMR editorial director Bob Trebilcock moderates.
Let’s be honest. For most of us, the world turned upside down back in March. The impact was sudden and extreme. But in another sense, the pandemic may just have accelerated the timetable to the future of supply chain management that were inevitable. With that in mind, what will it take for organizations to survive and thrive in the coming years? 

That was the topic of the most recent column in SCMR by Marisa Brown, research director for APQC, and in this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Brown will explain why risk management is more important than ever; how organizations can align their supply chains with their business strategy and how an organization develops decision-making maturity.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
