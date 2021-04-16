MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Reshaping the Supply Chain with Additive Manufacturing

On this episode, John Wilczynski discusses the state of additive manufacturing in the supply chain. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Additive manufacturing, or what many of us refer to as 3D printing, is one of the promising NextGen technologies shaping tomorrow’s supply chains. While the technology is making significant strides and finding a home in a number of verticals, it’s still in the early stages of adoption.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, John Wilczynski, executive director of America Makes, the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education, discusses the state of AM; what it’s going to take to advance the technology; and how to identify opportunities to put it to use in your supply chain.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
