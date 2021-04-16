Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Reshaping the Supply Chain with Additive Manufacturing

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Additive manufacturing, or what many of us refer to as 3D printing, is one of the promising NextGen technologies shaping tomorrow’s supply chains. While the technology is making significant strides and finding a home in a number of verticals, it’s still in the early stages of adoption.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, John Wilczynski, executive director of America Makes, the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education, discusses the state of AM; what it’s going to take to advance the technology; and how to identify opportunities to put it to use in your supply chain.



