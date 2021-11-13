Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Supply chain managers can learn a thing or two from Theo Epstein

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

It’s November, and the Houston Astros just won the world series, so baseball was on the minds of Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer, two supply chain experts and frequent contributors to Supply Chain Management Review.

On this episode, Fawcett and Knemeyer talk about the Five R’s that Theo Epstein employed when he was GM of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, taking two perennial also rans to World Series championships. Epstein’s team-building strategies might be just right for a time when people are one of the most important supply chain assets and in short supply.

