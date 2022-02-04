MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Surviving on the Supply Chain Highwire

On this episode, Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer discuss what supply chain managers can learn from Cirque du Soleil. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

We talk a lot about orchestration in supply chain management. Stanley Fawcett and Michael Knemeyer think there’s a better way to approach the discipline: Choreography. The ability to do it well is what separates Cirque du Soleil from every other entertainment vehicle in its niche, and explains why Ringling Brothers, once the Greatest Show on Earth, failed while Cirque thrives.

On this episode in our series on the supply chain manager of the future, Stan and Mike define supply chain choreography, and then walk us through what supply chain managers can learn from the approach Cirque takes to create and deliver a new show. There are lessons for even the most experienced supply chain leader.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcast.

You can click here to read Thriving on the Supply Chain Highwire on SCMR.com.

And, click here to listen to Become the supply chain GOAT with Fawcett and Knemeyer.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
