Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Jackie Chan Way

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Supply chain managers are grappling with supply shortages, tariffs, rising prices, labor shortages, an expanding number of SKUs and more returns than ever. In other words, it’s complicated. But complexity doesn’t have to be your enemy. According to Stanley Fawcett, Michael Knemeyer and Markus Greschberger, the best companies, like ALDI, do a jujitsu move and use complexity to their competitive advantage. Just like Jackie Chan in his complex, highly-choreographed fight scenes.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, the authors of “Lights, camera, action: How to master supply chain complexity,” from the March issue of SCMR, explain how we can apply the principles of the Jackie Chan Way to master complexity in the supply chain.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcast.

You can click here to read “Lights, camera, action” on SCMR.com.

And, click here to listen to “It’s all a matter of choreography,” another podcast with Fawcett and Knemeyer.



