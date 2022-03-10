MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Jackie Chan Way

On this episode, Stanley Fawcett, Michael Knemeyer and Markus Greschberger discuss what supply chain managers can learn about complexity from Jackie Chan. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Supply chain managers are grappling with supply shortages, tariffs, rising prices, labor shortages, an expanding number of SKUs and more returns than ever. In other words, it’s complicated. But complexity doesn’t have to be your enemy. According to Stanley Fawcett, Michael Knemeyer and Markus Greschberger, the best companies, like ALDI, do a jujitsu move and use complexity to their competitive advantage. Just like Jackie Chan in his complex, highly-choreographed fight scenes.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, the authors of “Lights, camera, action: How to master supply chain complexity,” from the March issue of SCMR, explain how we can apply the principles of the Jackie Chan Way to master complexity in the supply chain.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcast.

You can click here to read “Lights, camera, action” on SCMR.com.

And, click here to listen to “It’s all a matter of choreography,” another podcast with Fawcett and Knemeyer.


Article Topics

Blogs
Michael Knemeyer
Stanley Fawcett
Supply Chain Complexity
Talking Supply Chain Podcast
   All topics

Talking Supply Chain Podcast News & Resources

Talking Supply Chain: It’s time to think really big again
Hannah Kain talks ESG on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast
Let’s hear it for good inventory - on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast
What’s happening with reshoring, nearshoring and labor rates on Talking Supply Chain
Talking Supply Chain: How to get more from your robots?
Realizing value from supply chain planning on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast
Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Decision-making at the speed of sound
More Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources