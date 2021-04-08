MMH    Topics     Blogs

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The lure of preferential treatment

On this episode, Steven A. Melnyk discusses why preferential treatment is important, and how to earn it. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

When we’re shopping in our personal lives, most of us want to think that we’re special, and as such, deserve preferential treatment – whether it’s free upgrades for our frequent airline miles or that complimentary glass of wine from the restaurant we go to every Friday night.

There’s a supply chain equivalent called Earned Preferential Treatment: If we buy a lot from our suppliers and pay our bills on time, we should be valued by our customers and get perks. As research conducted by Michigan State professor Steven A. Melnyk and his colleagues reveals: It’s not that simple.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Melnyk looks at what your suppliers value, and what it takes to earn preferential treatment that will deliver a competitive advantage.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click on the link to read the article on this topic co-authored by Steven A. Melnyk on SCMR.com.


Article Topics

Blogs
Earned Preferential Treatment
Michigan State University Department of Supply Chain Management
Procurement
Steven A. Melnyk
Talking Supply Chain Podcast
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources