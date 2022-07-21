MMH    Topics 

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Power of Employee Engagement?

On this episode, Butterfly.ai COO Simon Rakosi discusses why engaged employees are more productive and less likely to leave. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts

Thursday, July 21, 2022 10:54AM

Without question, the number one issue confronting supply chain managers, or managers of any kind, is talent. It’s not just recruiting and training employees, but keeping them in the organization. We’re all looking for the silver bullet to that last one.

The answer could be creating a company culture that is inclusive and empowers employees to share what they’re experiencing on the job, whether that’s on the shop floor or in the office. An engaged workforce is more likely than not to be a productive workforce and a loyal workforce.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock talks to Simon Rakosi, the co-founder and COO of Butterfly.ai, a supply chain startup focused on tapping into the voice of team members and converting their feedback into actionable insights.

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
