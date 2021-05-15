Talking Supply Chain Podcast: The Rise Of The Robot.

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Robots have been a mainstay of manufacturing, especially the automotive industry, for decades. In fact, GM its first robot on the line way back in 1961. So, when it comes to the manufacturing line, robotics is a mature technology. And yet, in recent years, there has been a dramatic and steady uptick in the adoption of robotics outside of traditional industries like automotive. And, when it comes to warehousing, distribution, ports and last mile delivery, there has been an explosion in robotic startups – especially in autonomous mobile robots.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, or A3, gives us a look at the state of the industry and what’s driving the growth of robotics.

