Talking Supply Chain Podcast: What’s up with the crazy pallet market?

Until recently, pallets were probably near the bottom of the list of things that keep supply chain managers up at night. They’re a commodity, after all, and if you can’t get a new pallet you can probably get a used pallet, or, in the right industry, a pooled pallet. That’s no longer the case: At the moment, pallets are as rare in some parts as a Black Swan. So, what’s up with the crazy pallet market? And, when will it get back to normal?



Those are some of the questions we put to Doug Gaier, director of procurement and sales support for Millwood, one of the country’s largest suppliers of new and used pallets, including a number of Fortune 100 and 500 companies. If you’re a pallet user, you don’t want to miss this episode.

